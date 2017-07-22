Make a Donation with the Amazon Donation Program

The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum is signed up with Amazon Shopping to allow our supporters to easily donate through Amazon online.

Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum whenever you shop on AmazonSmile. Click to Shop!

AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know. Same products, same prices, same service. Support National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum by starting your shopping at smile.amazon.com .