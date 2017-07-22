HomeAboutBoardNewsPhoto GalleryMembershipStore
 
 

2017 Hall of Fame Ceremony & Banquet

National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum

July 22, 2017

 

Hall of Fame Rodeo

Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas

July 21, 2017


2017 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

Come and Check Out theĀ 
Western Heritage Center Archery Range
Make a Donation with the Amazon Donation Program

The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum is signed up with Amazon Shopping to allow our supporters to easily donate through Amazon online.  

Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum whenever you shop on AmazonSmile. Click to Shop!

AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know. Same products, same prices, same service. Support National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum by starting your shopping at smile.amazon.com.

REMEMBER to share the Amazon Share on Facebook and Twitter and "Like Us" on Facebook and "Follow Us" on Twitter.


Welcome to the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame


The National Multicultural Western Heritage Hall of Fame was founded to give recognition to the outstanding pioneers who played a role in settling the early American western frontier. The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame also acknowledges individuals that have contributed to the western culture and tradition and play a part in keeping this important piece of American History alive. >> More about the museum


As a Blue Star Museum, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame is part of a national appreciation program for military families as a way to say "thank you." Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment of the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across the United States. The free admission program is available Memorial Day through Labor Day each year.

This free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty U.S. military - Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps - and up to five family members. Click here for more information.

National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum is affiliated with the Let's Move Museums and Let's Move Gardens national project led by First Lady Michelle Obama

